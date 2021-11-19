Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 56.9% in October

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 19.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of EVOJ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Evo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

