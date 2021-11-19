Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 53,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

