Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Sells $40,775.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

