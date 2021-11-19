$0.76 EPS Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $865.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

