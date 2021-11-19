NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.50 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.62 on Friday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

