Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

