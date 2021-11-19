Centogene (CNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Centogene to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

