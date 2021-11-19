Head to Head Contrast: Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) & Its Competitors

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ: GCBC) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Greene County Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23% Greene County Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greene County Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Greene County Bancorp Competitors 113 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 5.32%. Given Greene County Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greene County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million $23.94 million 11.33 Greene County Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.57

Greene County Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Greene County Bancorp. Greene County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp peers beat Greene County Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

