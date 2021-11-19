Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $297,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $94.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

