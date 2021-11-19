Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,221 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.