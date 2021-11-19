Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter.

MILN opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

