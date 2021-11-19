Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 333.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

LON DLG opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 267.15 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.87.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.