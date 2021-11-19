Viberate (VIB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $1.10 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.