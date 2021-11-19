Jobchain (JOB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $165,839.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $165,839.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,411,348,141 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

