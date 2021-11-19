Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 287.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.