Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

