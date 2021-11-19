TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

