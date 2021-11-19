Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 158,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

