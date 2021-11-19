Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 171.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

