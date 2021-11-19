CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $329,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $266.60 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $271.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

