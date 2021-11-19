State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,461 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $307.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.