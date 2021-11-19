State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $645.95 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.30 and its 200-day moving average is $591.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,058 shares of company stock worth $18,645,488 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

