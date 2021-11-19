Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

GASNY opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

