Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$825.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $460.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.95. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $320.52 and a 12-month high of $480.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

