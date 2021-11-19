Wedbush Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $67.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

