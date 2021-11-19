Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,096,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

