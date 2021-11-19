Insider Buying: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Acquires $50,507.99 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

