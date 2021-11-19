Insider Buying: The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Acquires $50,507.99 in Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AAN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
