Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ EBIX opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Ebix has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
