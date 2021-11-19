Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Ebix has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

