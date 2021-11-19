Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $97.92 and a 1 year high of $222.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

