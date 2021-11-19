Gregory A. Lang Sells 32,169 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 32,169 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $256,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

