New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $299,069.58 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $119.39 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

