Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price increased by Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fisker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

