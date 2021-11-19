Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

PRU stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 246.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,221,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

