Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

