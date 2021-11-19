Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.44.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.