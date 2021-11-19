American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Luciana Fato Sells 7,000 Shares

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AIG opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

