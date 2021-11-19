Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $355,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $359,730.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $105,794.02.

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $29,709.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 61.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

