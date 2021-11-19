General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

