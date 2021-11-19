Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sasol by 694.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sasol by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.