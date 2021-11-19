William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.