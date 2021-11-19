Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 59.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 463,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:LAIX opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LAIX by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LAIX by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

