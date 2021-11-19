Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.