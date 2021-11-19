Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

