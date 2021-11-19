Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.38.

LUV stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -927.40 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

