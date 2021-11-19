First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 124,984 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,984 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.11% of Gogo worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 228.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 48.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gogo by 288.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.