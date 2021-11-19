iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $84.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

