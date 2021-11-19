iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $77.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81.

