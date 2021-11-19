Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

