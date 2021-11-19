CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,122 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.41 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.