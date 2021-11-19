Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of MXCHY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.1891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

