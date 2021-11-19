Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,532.0 days.

SZKMF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

