Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,532.0 days.
SZKMF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
